You'll Never Guess Who Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Reunited With on Botched

New body, new Botched appearance.
The one and only Justin Jedlica, AKA the Human Ken Doll, made his return to the E! series on the Feb. 22 episode, reuniting with Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow not to ask for their help with a plastic surgery gone wrong, but to brag about one gone right.
"I'm back to show off to the doctors my eight-piece leg implant surgery," Justin declared at the beginning of tonight's episode. "This was, like, the last virgin section of my body to give up."
The Botched docs were already aware of his desire to sculpt his legs because they advised him not to do so eight months prior. However, in spite of this—along with the fact that Dr. Dubrow referred to the potential procedure as "next level risk"—Justin went ahead with the surgery.
And much to his delight, it was a success. As he put it, "Even when they told me I couldn't, I still won!"
"I'm definitely on a high and I just want to show off to the doctors," Justin added. "Checking in with Dr. Nassif and Dubrow kind of feels like checking in with your parents. They tell you the things you're not supposed to do and then you go do them anyway. They don't have to love it, but they have to love you!"
Overall, the Botched docs were impressed. As Dr. Dubrow told Justin, "I'm so happy that even though we didn't want you to do the procedure, you did it and really only had minor complications."
Justin's legs weren't all he had to show off, though. During his conversation with Drs. Dubrow and Nassif a few months prior, he revealed he recently had "scrotox" done.
Referencing the procedure (which is exactly what it sounds like: injecting Botox into your scrotum to increase the size), Dr. Dubrow joked, "I know what I'm getting Paul for his birthday this year!"
See it all for yourself by watching the full episode of Botched here. And scroll through the photo gallery below to see tonight's other plastic surgery transformations along with all the past before-and-after pics.