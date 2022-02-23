You'll Never Guess Who Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Reunited With on Botched

Watch : "Botched" Doctors Reveal the Most Overdone Procedures

New body, new Botched appearance.

The one and only Justin Jedlica, AKA the Human Ken Doll, made his return to the E! series on the Feb. 22 episode, reuniting with Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow not to ask for their help with a plastic surgery gone wrong, but to brag about one gone right.

"I'm back to show off to the doctors my eight-piece leg implant surgery," Justin declared at the beginning of tonight's episode. "This was, like, the last virgin section of my body to give up."

The Botched docs were already aware of his desire to sculpt his legs because they advised him not to do so eight months prior. However, in spite of this—along with the fact that Dr. Dubrow referred to the potential procedure as "next level risk"—Justin went ahead with the surgery.

And much to his delight, it was a success. As he put it, "Even when they told me I couldn't, I still won!"