These $33 Tie-Waist Pants Have Over 14,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Whether you need new clothes for the office or you're already looking forward to spring, we've got an Amazon fashion find you're sure to love. It's a best-seller with over 14,000 perfect reviews, and hundreds of reviewers say it gets a ton of compliments.
Grace Karin's high-waist pencil pants are slightly cropped and feature an elastic back waist, a removable belt, and large side pockets. The ties at the ankles make it extra stylish, and they come in so many colors including black, coffee, teal and lavender. You'll want to buy more than one!
According to reviewers, these pants don't only look good, they're also really comfortable to wear. The material is soft and stretchy, and the pants look much more expensive than they are. Sounds like a winner to us.
Even better, these pants are $33 a piece but you can score a value pack with two for $55. If you love the look, that's a deal you don't want to pass up.
To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Grace Karin Casual High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knots
Numerous Amazon reviewers are obsessed with these super chic high waist pants from Grace Karin. They're made of polyester and spandex, and come in over 20 colors including classics like black, olive, khaki and navy, as well as more playful colors like lavender blush, harvest gold, teal and tea rose. Sizes range from S to XXL.
If you're wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think, check out the following reviews.
"Cute, comfortable and so stylish! The material is so soft and durable. Seriously, so comfortable, I love them. The pockets are large, the belt fits nicely and the ties in the ankles stay all day. I got so many compliments on these pants. I will for sure be buying other colors now that I've found the right fit. Great work pants!"
"Good fit, good quality. The pictures don't really do this justice. The length is perfect with sandals and I also LOVE the pockets. They are big enough to put my phone and my hand in at the same time. Overall, the material wears in a flattering way, and I love that. I couldn't be happier with these pants."
"Good quality, cute dressy pants! I couldn't believe they fit so well considering it's an online purchase. The material is very sturdy and nice. I've washed them on delicate twice without issues. I get lots of compliments at work. You could dress them up or down. I really really like these and will probably get other colors."
"My favorite work pants! I LOVE these pants. They're so comfortable and stretchy! They look very professional and are perfect for my business casual work attire. The pants are a perfect length and sit right above my hips. I can't wait to get every color!"
"I've been looking for pants like these for a while. I LOVE the ties on the bottom and they fit like a glove. They are comfortable, super flattering and slimming. I don't have one bad thing to say about these gorgeous, crazy stylish pants! They have the perfect amount of stretch. I would love to buy these in every color! Highly recommend."
