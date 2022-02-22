How John Mayer Feels About Listening to Katy Perry Music After Their Breakup

Watch : Why John Mayer Calls Himself "America's Ex-Boyfriend"

His stupid mouth has certainly got him in trouble, but John Mayer has nothing but kind things to say about former girlfriend Katy Perry. In a Feb. 9 interview on Backstage with Andy Cohen, he reflected on recording "Who You Love," their 2013 collaboration.

"That's a fun song," John said, adding that the single was sort of a "prototype" for Sob Rock, his latest album. Though the song is nearly a decade old, he continued, "I think it ages pretty well. I think it's a very sweet song. I think that song is great and I think Katy sounds great on it."

And though the two were together at the time, working with a former lover is certainly something he's open to.

The rock artist dished that he would have "one of his musically-inclined exes" on his album, noting, "What could be more fertile ground for a song or energy between two singers?"