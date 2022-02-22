Insecure's Jaida Benjamin Found Safe Days After Being Reported Missing

Family and close friends previously pleaded with the public to help locate Jaida Benjamin after she was reported missing in Los Angeles County.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 22, 2022 9:00 PMTags
CelebritiesTrue Crime
Watch: Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 Dead at 27

This missing person case has a happy ending.

Three days after she was reported missing, actress Jaida Benjamin was found safe at the intersection of Colfax and Ventura near Studio City, Calif., on Feb. 22, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. According to authorities, her family has been notified, but no information about her condition is available at this time.

Jaida's aunt also confirmed her family member is safe in a social media post. "Jaida has been found, unharmed and reunited with family," Jihan Johnston wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for all the sharing, reposting and prayers."

Over the long President's Day weekend, family, friends and former co-stars helped search for the missing actress who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. In addition, a missing person flyer spread on Twitter in hopes that Jaida would be located.

"Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post," Jaida's mom JoCinda wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

The Walking Dead star Vincent Ward also used his social media platform to raise awareness about his missing co-star.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"Yoòo if you're in Los Angeles and you see this young lady please call the number," he wrote. "Jaida has played my daughter and I've worked with her a number of times...California friends and family, PLEASE SHARE!" 

Trending Stories

1

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead at 27

2

Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra After Awkward Run-In

3

Matthew Stafford Addresses His Reaction to Fall at Super Bowl Parade

During her career, Jaida has guest starred on TV shows including Mad About You, Insecure, Criminal Minds, Southland and most recently Family Reunion. She also appeared on the big screen in thrillers such as Murder in the Vineyard and The Step Daddy

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead at 27

2

Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra After Awkward Run-In

3

Matthew Stafford Addresses His Reaction to Fall at Super Bowl Parade

4

20 Secrets About Drew Barrymore, Hollywood's Ultimate Survivor

5

The Fate of The Wendy Williams Show Revealed