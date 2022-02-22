Insecure's Jaida Benjamin Found Safe Days After Being Reported Missing

This missing person case has a happy ending.
Three days after she was reported missing, actress Jaida Benjamin was found safe at the intersection of Colfax and Ventura near Studio City, Calif., on Feb. 22, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. According to authorities, her family has been notified, but no information about her condition is available at this time.
Jaida's aunt also confirmed her family member is safe in a social media post. "Jaida has been found, unharmed and reunited with family," Jihan Johnston wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for all the sharing, reposting and prayers."
Over the long President's Day weekend, family, friends and former co-stars helped search for the missing actress who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. In addition, a missing person flyer spread on Twitter in hopes that Jaida would be located.
"Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post," Jaida's mom JoCinda wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe."
The Walking Dead star Vincent Ward also used his social media platform to raise awareness about his missing co-star.
"Yoòo if you're in Los Angeles and you see this young lady please call the number," he wrote. "Jaida has played my daughter and I've worked with her a number of times...California friends and family, PLEASE SHARE!"
During her career, Jaida has guest starred on TV shows including Mad About You, Insecure, Criminal Minds, Southland and most recently Family Reunion. She also appeared on the big screen in thrillers such as Murder in the Vineyard and The Step Daddy.