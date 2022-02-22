Insecure's Jaida Benjamin Found Safe Days After Being Reported Missing

Watch : Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 Dead at 27

This missing person case has a happy ending.

Three days after she was reported missing, actress Jaida Benjamin was found safe at the intersection of Colfax and Ventura near Studio City, Calif., on Feb. 22, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. According to authorities, her family has been notified, but no information about her condition is available at this time.

Jaida's aunt also confirmed her family member is safe in a social media post. "Jaida has been found, unharmed and reunited with family," Jihan Johnston wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for all the sharing, reposting and prayers."

Over the long President's Day weekend, family, friends and former co-stars helped search for the missing actress who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. In addition, a missing person flyer spread on Twitter in hopes that Jaida would be located.

"Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post," Jaida's mom JoCinda wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe."