Simon Cowell Honors "Extraordinary" AGT Contestant Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski After Her Death

Simon Cowell will always remember late America's Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski.
Just three days after Jane's untimely passing, the AGT judge took to Instagram to honor the singer, who often went by Nightbirde. "She was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented," he wrote Feb. 22. "She made a huge impact on AGT and the world, her courage was incredible and her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family."
Jane passed away on Feb. 19 at the age of 31 after a four-year battle with cancer, her family announced in a statement to Today. "Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor," the message read. "She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus."
Last June, Jane rose to fame after she won the AGT judges over with her original song, "It's Okay." The emotional act caused Simon and the other judges—Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara—to give a standing ovation and earned the songstress the coveted Golden Buzzer. It was then she also shared her cancer battle with the audience.
"Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver," she said, noting she had a two percent chance of survival. "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that happened to me."
Unfortunately, two months later, she was forced to drop out of the competition to focus on her health. "Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention," she shared on Instagram in August. "I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT."
