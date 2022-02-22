It Girls Prove Vintage Windbreakers Are the Ultimate Transitional Piece

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Just like big hair and power suits, windbreakers are the latest '80s trend to be revived by It Girls everywhere!

Depending on where you live, you might not need your heavy winter coat as much these days, but you probably still want an additional layer. If this is the case for you, we suggest investing in a few vintage-inspired windbreakers as we head towards spring. Not only are they effective in keeping you warm without weighing you down, but they'll help you achieve that effortless cool girl look.

Not to mention, windbreakers are extremely versatile as demonstrated by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. You can throw one on to stay protected from the elements post-workout or you can dress it up for date nights like Rihanna did before she announced her pregnancy.

Since the windbreaker trend is gaining traction, we rounded up 12 styles below that will help you look like an It Girl as the weather warms up.