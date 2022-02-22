It Girls Prove Vintage Windbreakers Are the Ultimate Transitional Piece

If you are ready to ditch your winter coat, these lightweight styles are for you.

By Emily Spain Feb 22, 2022
E-Comm: Celeb Windbreaker TrendGetty Images

Just like big hair and power suits, windbreakers are the latest '80s trend to be revived by It Girls everywhere!

Depending on where you live, you might not need your heavy winter coat as much these days, but you probably still want an additional layer. If this is the case for you, we suggest investing in a few vintage-inspired windbreakers as we head towards spring. Not only are they effective in keeping you warm without weighing you down, but they'll help you achieve that effortless cool girl look. 

Not to mention, windbreakers are extremely versatile as demonstrated by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. You can throw one on to stay protected from the elements post-workout or you can dress it up for date nights like Rihanna did before she announced her pregnancy.

Since the windbreaker trend is gaining traction, we rounded up 12 styles below that will help you look like an It Girl as the weather warms up.

Colorblock Track Overhead Jacket

You can't beat a lightweight jacket that has pockets! We love the colorblock design and slim fit on this one.

$90
$45
Superdry

Nike Trail Jacket

This vintage-inspired jacket has It Girl written all over it! Pair it with some denim or leggings, and you'll look sporty chic.

$140
Revolve

Speed Up Oversized Jacket

Add some edginess to your wardrobe with this jacket adorned with embroidered patches. The oversized look is everything!

$176
$70
Edikted

Agora Vanquish Windbreaker Jacket

Whether you're going skiing or to the gym, this windbreaker will help you stand out in the best way possible.

$40
Amazon

Kappa Vintage 90s Pro Bike Windbreaker Jacket

Etsy has some pretty amazing vintage windbreakers like this Kappa one. The best part? It's a unique style that not many people can replicate.

$85
Etsy

Colorblock Drop Shoulder Zipper Jacket

Add some color to your fit thanks to this bold jacket!

$24
SHEIN

Black Neon Streak RipStop Quarter Zip Windbreaker

This windbreaker will go with just about anything! Not only is it stylish, but it's lightweight, water-resistant and offers a four-way stretch.

$127
Terez

Color-Block Jacket

Pair this budget-friendly jacket with the matching bike shorts for a sporty AF look.

$50
$25
H&M

Sprinter Jacket

We've been wearing this jacket on repeat lately! It's perfect for working out or looking effortlessly chic while running errands. Plus, it comes in a bunch of versatile hues.

$128
Alo Yoga

Classics Archive Zip-Up Jacket

Pulled from Reebok's vaults, this retro-inspired jacket will definitely make you look like a trendsetter.

$110
$90
Reebok

Neon Colorblock 90s Hooded Windbreaker

Rep this vintage windbreaker on and off the slopes or whenever you want to make a colorful statement.

$46
Etsy

Midnight Leopards Nylon Windbreaker

We love the mix of leopard and stripe details on this nylon windbreaker and the fact it has an adjustable waistline.

$145
Farm Rio

Ready for more fashion inspiration? Learn how you can rock an all leather look like your favorite celebs for under $100!

