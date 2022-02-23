Inside Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Sweetly Supportive Road to Engagement

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!

Simone Biles gets so many messages, it's pretty impossible to keep up with all of them, even the ones from famous fans, so a lot of the time she doesn't even check her inbox.

Luckily, Jonathan Owens checks his.

"Girls don't be shy. make the first move. never know what'll happen," Biles advised in a Feb. 21 Q&A session on her Instagram Story, a nod to how she and her fiancé first met.

Owens popped the question on Valentine's Day, less than two years after Biles decided to go for it in March 2020.