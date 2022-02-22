Zendaya Has the Last Laugh After Tripping Incident in Rome

Watch : Zendaya's New Wax Figure Has the Internet Divided

From falling in love to... well, falling.

Zendaya got caught slipping while walking up a flight of stairs in Rome and fell into the hands of security. While the internet was quick to make memes, Zendaya beat them to the laughs.

The Euphoria star posted photos to her Instagram story on Monday, Feb, 21, showing her mid-tumble and captioned it, "I can't stop laughing... did they really have to take a video of me tripping."

She was filmed stumbling on some slippery cement, reaching for the people around her to help her out. While it looks like she recovered without injury, the photos caught her at the perfect moment.

"They got me," Zendaya said in an Instagram story video while hysterically laughing. "They got me!"

The 25 year old cracked up at the images, zooming up to her face to show tears of laughter. She continued, "I'm crying."

Before hitting the pavement, she was heading into Eitch Borromini for lunch, according to Page Six. Zendaya was dressed in a black dress, pumps and a matching Black KN95 mask.