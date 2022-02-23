Where To Shop the Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collaboration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Good things come to those who wait, but don't wait too long because the Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collaboration is bound to sell out quickly. Kanye "Ye" West's newest drop just went live. The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line was co-developed with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

The limited release includes eight unisex pieces, including a denim jacket, fitted sweatpants, a hoodie, and logo t-shirts, with prices ranging from $120.00 - $440.00 USD.

Whether you've been counting down to this launch or if you were surprised and aren't sure where to shop, we have you covered with the best places to shop the new collection and some iconic pieces from previous Yeezy Gap launches.