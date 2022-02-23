Where To Shop the Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collaboration

The collection you've been waiting for is finally here: Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collaboration

Kanye West, Yeezy, GapScott Dudelson for Getty Images, GAP

Good things come to those who wait, but don't wait too long because the Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collaboration is bound to sell out quickly. Kanye "Ye" West's newest drop just went live. The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line was co-developed with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. 

The limited release includes eight unisex pieces, including a denim jacket, fitted sweatpants, a hoodie, and logo t-shirts, with prices ranging from $120.00 - $440.00 USD. 

Whether you've been counting down to this launch or if you were surprised and aren't sure where to shop, we have you covered with the best places to shop the new collection and some iconic pieces from previous Yeezy Gap launches.

Why Kim Kardashian's Game-Changing SKIMS Make Her Worthy To Be the People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon

You can shop the new collection at Yeezy Gap.

And if you are looking for more Yeezy Gap shopping, here are our favorite places to shop the previous collections.

Farfetch

GOAT

StockX

If you're looking for more great athleisure, here are our favorite pieces from SKIMS.

