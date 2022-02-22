Matthew Stafford Addresses Controversial Reaction to Photographer's Scary Fall at Super Bowl Parade

Watch : 2022 Super Bowl REACTION: Halftime Show, Celebs & Surprises!

Matthew Stafford knows this wasn't his best play call.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback made headlines at the 2022 Super Bowl victory parade after NFL photographer Kelly Smiley fell off a platform while setting up a shot of the NFL player and his wife Kelly Stafford.

After some questioned Matthew's reaction to the moment, the 34-year-old expressed regret during the Feb. 22 episode of The Morning After With Kelly Stafford podcast. As he explained, the incident "happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly."

"I wish I had a better reaction in the moment. I didn't," he said. "I apologize to her for that. All in all, I'm glad she's doing alright. One of those things that [you] try and train your actions to be a little bit better next time."

Matthew's wife also recounted the "awful" moment and shared her initial reaction to the unexpected and unplanned moment.