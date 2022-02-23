Javicia Leslie and Kaci Walfall Are Superheroes On and Off Screen—And This Convo Is Proof

Batman once said, "A hero can be anyone." And that's certainly a sentiment The CW has taken to heart.
Back in July 2020, the network made history by casting Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, making her the first Black actress to suit up as Batwoman. (The 34-year-old stepped into the titular role after Ruby Rose exited the show that same year.) And, the trailblazing moments didn't stop there. Two years later, in collaboration with Ava DuVernay, they brought another Black female superhero into the fold: 17-year-old Kaci Walfall, who stars as the lead character in Naomi.
So yeah, on screen they're kicking ass. And off it, they're doing the same, serving as role models to young girls who can finally look up and see stars just like them. Here, in conversation with E! News, the caped crusader and the skateboarding savior shed their alter egos and took us behind-the-scenes of their heroic journeys.
E! News: Javicia, start us off. What highs and lows have you experienced so far as Batwoman?
Javicia Leslie: My first season there were challenges that I was excited to be able to get through. It was getting to know a character, getting to know a world that already exists, getting to know a crew and a cast that has already been [together for] a season. But then coming into my second season—the show's third—it felt like a second language. Everything flowed and I felt connected to everyone involved. We started to see more of Ryan's story, which was really important for the fans.
E!: What advice do you have for Kaci as she embarks on her first season?
JL: The most important thing that I found is to take time for yourself—make sure that you take some time to breathe, meditate, pray, if you're praying person, or journal. It feels like everyone's going to need something from you: Everyone's gonna be calling, texting, emailing, talking to you, like, "Hey, can I get something really quick from you?" And it's such a beautiful experience to have, but what ends up happening is there's nothing left inside of you to give to yourself.
E!: Kaci, can you relate?
Kaci Walfall: Of course! That was very hard for me in the beginning, because I am very hard on myself, still am. And throughout the series, I realized that taking that time for myself will only improve my work.
I also had a mentor this summer, Ciara Renée—she was in DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash. She told me the same thing, that that is super duper important. And she made me make a list of five things that I could do on my own that didn't have anything to do with my phone or anything to do with work.
E!: When you first signed on, did you have any idea how impactful Batwoman would be?
JL: When I auditioned for it, I didn't think I'd get it. I just felt like, it doesn't make sense, like, Batwoman's was not Black. [I thought,] "This is interesting that they didn't just ask for a Caucasian actress, but whatever, I'll just audition for it." So when I did get it, the first thing I was excited about was getting the job. But then the second thing I was excited about was, "Oh, cool. I'm a superhero." And then when the trades went out, and it titled it first Black Batwoman, that was the first time I put it together that "Oh, yeah, this hasn't been done." And so immediately, I felt that responsibility. I was super excited to be a part of this journey that's gonna make any kind of difference, but I'm really just doing what I love.
E!: Javicia, you've talked about how you're asked about being a Black leading actress on a major network. Does that get exhausting?
JL: I don't get exhausted. I always assume that this is being asked because they don't know the answer. I'm very grateful for this opportunity. With Kaci and I, it makes a difference to the world as Black actresses to play these characters, but we are just actually being ourselves. I didn't paint myself Black, right? I am Black. I'm just existing as myself. And the beautiful part about this entire journey is that we're showing that existing as ourselves is enough. We're showing that every part of who we are, every box that we check is enough, because for so long, we didn't see that on TV. So it felt like we weren't enough.
E!: Have you encountered auditions that you've found problematic?
JL: The idea of racial identity, it's not just like a Black-white thing. It even happens within our own community. Unfortunately, I saw an audition the other day that the description of the character had nothing to do with their storyline whatsoever. They described this character in a specific way because of the idea of how that character would look. And that was an issue for me. I've read this entire script and her racial identity is not a part of it. If you want her to be Black, fine, but why can't she be any version of Black? I just want us to continue to showcase every version of us.
E!: Kaci, even though your show is in its first season, what's been the most impactful fan encounter?
KW: I've seen little girls—their parents send photos to me—of them in the Naomi hairstyles. And that's so fun because there's a new hairstyle every episode. But that's really one of the joys of getting to do what I do, touching people and making people feel something.
E!: As Black actresses, what has been your experience working with hair and makeup teams?
KW: With Naomi, I didn't have to worry about any of that. But every job that I've been on before I've had something in my bag. My mom had haircare in my bag or I had some sort of foundation, because I've been through those moments of having to wake up at 4 a.m. to do my hair before my call time because I didn't want to look a mess. And you know, that should never be someone's worry. My hair was loved during the show. People understood it and cared for it—and it wasn't just for the screen, they cared about it off-screen, which is really special.
E!: How do you think the industry can become more representative and diverse on and off screen?
KW: As Javicia said, if you don't see yourself on the screen, you start to feel certain ways about yourself. But I think what's really great is when you see a crew of color, when you see people working around the set that look like you in these positions that you've never seen before. Ava's great for that, because [before Naomi] I'd never seen two Black camera operators in my life. And seeing people that look like you in these positions, it's inspiring.
For more of Javicia and Kaci, catch Naomi Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and Batwoman Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)