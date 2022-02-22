Why Fans Think They Spotted Tom Holland in Euphoria's Latest Episode

Tom Holland, is that you?
For weeks now, the Spider-man actor and girlfriend Zendaya have been inseparable, popping up at hockey games, movie screenings and romantic dinners. And while their relationship started on the set of Spider-Man, Tom has yet to nab a role in Zendaya's HBO series Euphoria—or, so we thought.
During the Sunday, Feb. 20 episode of Euphoria, viewers scanned the audience of Our Life, the semi-biographical play written by Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), in the hopes of seeing the Marvel hero. While most of the attendees looked like your run of the mill high schooler or extra, one person thought they spotted Tom in a shadowy corner of the theater. The Twitter user captioned a likely-photoshopped image, "DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY??"
Of course, the picture went viral, racking up thousands of likes in a matter of hours. But is that actually Tom seated in Euphoria high's auditorium?
Sadly, that's yet to be confirmed. E! News reached out to HBO for comment and they didn't reply.
But it wouldn't be hard to believe that Tom slipped into the background during filming. In a December interview with IMDb, the Uncharted actor said he's made numerous requests to appear on Euphoria, sharing, "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet."
He added that it wouldn't have been difficult to make it happen considering he "must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season."
And in a separate interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Zendaya explained that she's open to the idea of giving Tom a cameo. "Listen, we've talked about it all the time," Zendaya said during the exclusive chat. "We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"
But maybe he's poised for a bigger role, with the actress pointing out that he's appeared in darker projects, "He did Cherry so he's definitely not a stranger to it."
If the cameo doesn't pan out, Tom still deserves some credit for his work this season. Zendaya said that Rue's drug addiction wasn't easy to portray, but she felt that she was able to deliver an honest performance knowing that he'd be by her side. "He was very supportive, you know," she said. "This is not an easy season, so I need as much of that as I can get."
The season finale of Euphoria airs on HBO Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.