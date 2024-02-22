We Found the Gold Wine Glasses That Love Is Blind Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you aren't watching Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix, what are you doing? Season 2 is even better than the first one. The cast dynamics are incredibly fascinating. Which couples will go the distance? Which couples will split after saying yes at the altar? This is a high stakes show, for sure. Come on, the cast members get engaged without ever laying eyes on each other, literally. However, we all processed the shocking premise of the show during Season 1. Now, there's one big question on everyone's minds: what's with the gold cups on Love Is Blind? Why are they everywhere?
They were in the pods, which makes sense since they were in a controlled environment at the time. Then, the cups made it to the all-inclusive resort on Mexico. That's a weird coincidence, isn't it? And, when the couples returned to Chicago to meet each other's friends and family members, they were still drinking out of those same gold wine glasses. So, of course, they had them when they shopped for wedding dresses and tuxes. At this point, that's so not a coincidence.
Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen addressed the now-infamous drinkware, telling Variety, "When you turn on the show, you know it's our show. It's a very authentic, really true following of these people's journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it's fun."
If you want to feel like you're apart of the journey, or if you just like the cups, you're in luck because we found some that fit the bill.
Fools Alibai Stainless Steel Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glasses- Set of 2
If you're looking for a set of two, these gold wine glasses are just $27 on Amazon. If you're more of a rose gold person, that's an option too. If you're clumsy or just a little dramatic, there's no need to worry about these breaking because they're shatter-proof. Plus, the stainless steel material keeps your favorite drink cold.
An Amazon shopper attested, "This was a gift for my daughter graduation she love to drink wine and she leaves the glass in the sink and by accident it always crack, but this wine glass doesn't crack and she loves it."
Another customer gushed, "I should have ordered more!!! I absolutely love these. They keep your drink cold and they can hold a decent amount. They are also super cute. I will be buying more."
PG Stainless Steel Stem Wine Glass- Set of 4
If you'd like a set of four, this is a great buy. These are elegant, dishwasher-safe, and the stainless steel keeps your beverage nice and cold. You can also get them in copper, silver, and black. The set has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper shared, "I love these wine glasses. I purchased these because I kept breaking my very expensive ones plus it totally ruined my buzz to have glass shattered everywhere. Frankly, I can't believe how great they are keeping my wine chilled. Highly recommend."
Another said, "Yes, I think that due to the metal, the wine is kept or gets cooler as you drink it. This was a very pleasant surprise."
These glasses really are everywhere, just check out these hilarious tweets from Love Is Blind viewers.
—Originally published Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:28 AM PT.