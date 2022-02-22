Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas After Awkward Dinner Run-In

Rosie O’Donnell is saying sorry to Priyanka Chopra following an interesting run-in with the actress and her husband Nick Jonas. See why Rosie said she thought "knew [Priyanka]'s dad."

Welp, this is awkward.
 
Over the weekend, Rosie O'Donnell bumped into Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas while out to dinner in Malibu, Calif. And that would be the end of the story if Rosie hadn't accidentally put her foot in her mouth. Alas, when she went over to say hello, she admittedly "embarrassed" not only her son, but also Fran Drescher—and maybe anyone looking on.
 
"So, I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,'" Rosie recalled in a Feb. 21 TikTok, noting she then addressed Priyanka. "'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She goes, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"
 
Rosie, who emphasized the moment with a shrinking motion, continued, "I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?"

While some fans in the comments agreed with her, others didn't take the situation so well.

In a follow up TikTok, the comedian apologized to the new mom and also addressed some comments users had about the interaction.

"People thought she was rude, and she wasn't rude," Rosie explained. "It was just awkward, you know? I mean, I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one...I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with."

She added, "I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f--k up, I did at Nobu."

