Why Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Aren't Ready to Move on From This Is Us Just Yet

Watch : "This Is Us" Last Season Red Carpet: Mandy, Chrissy & More!

As This Is Us draws to a close, you'd think Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia would be plotting their next big move.

But as it turns out, when the pair spoke to E! News they shared that right now they're just trying to live in the present.

"This is something that will never come around again," Mandy said at the 2022 Makeup and Hairstylists Awards, noting "nothing" will ever compare to the NBC drama. "I'm not ready to look towards to the future. I'm going to stay in this moment as long as possible."

The same goes for Milo, who is keenly aware that he's working with the best in the business. "I'm not worried about where Mandy's gonna go, where I'm gonna go or what any of the cast is going to do," he explained to E!. "Like Mandy said, I'm just hanging on to it as best I can, being present as best I can, because it really is a remarkable group of people."