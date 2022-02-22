Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead at 27

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Days after sustaining severe injuries in an accident, Zoe Sozo Bethel has passed away.

The former model and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, died on Feb. 18 "after succumbing to her injuries," her family confirmed on Instagram. She was 27.

While few details about the accident have been made public, Zoe was living and working in Miami at the time of her death. E! News has reached out to authorities for comment.

Following the incident, Zoe's family took to her social media platform to ask for prayers. "Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma," the Instagram message read. "Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left."

"We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like," the post continued. "This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her."