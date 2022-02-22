The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 7 of Clayton Echard's Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The most recent episode of The Bachelor finished out the Croatia trip with a rose ceremony... and some continued tension between Sarah Hamrick and Mara Agrait. After handing out some roses, Clayton Echard and the rest of the cast headed to Vienna, Austria for more dates.

The pressure is flowing, the stakes are high, and the roses are critical with those hometown dates just around the corner. There was no shortage on drama or great clothes. If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates.