Michael Bublé’s Wife Luciana Appears to Confirm Fourth Pregnancy in Music Video

Time to pop the bublé.
Grammy winner Michael Bublé released the music video for his single, "I'll Never Not Love You," on Feb. 22 and as a sweet surprise, his wife Luisana Lopitano seemed to reveal during a flash-forward cameo that she is pregnant with the couple's fourth child. The two, who have been married since 2011, appear in the scene with their three kids—sons Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.
The couple's sweet announcement comes after a harrowing few years for the family. In 2016, Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at just 3 years old, but has remained in remission since 2017.
That year, Luisana updated fans on their son's health condition when she confirmed at a press conference that Noah was doing "well."
"When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," she said. "It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this."
The following year, Michael also opened up about his son's diagnosis and health battle during a special Stand Up to Cancer edition of "Carpool Karaoke."
"It's so hard to have to acknowledge it because it's so painful to talk about," Michael said, while holding back tears. "But obviously, we got the diagnosis, and that was it man, my whole life ended."
He continued, "My wife, honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. And when they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, 'We did it, it's good, he's ok,' I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now."
And not only has Noah made a full recovery, but he—along with his siblings—are well on their way to following their dad's footsteps.
"My kids are so into music," Michael exclusively told E! News in December 2021. And I've never pushed them, but they all take piano lessons. My son co-wrote a song that's on my new record."
The award-winning singer continued to gush over Noah, who even helped write the chorus for one of his songs, adding, "He's eight years old and he is just a very musical kid. They're all very musical kids."