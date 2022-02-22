Michael Bublé’s Wife Luciana Appears to Confirm Fourth Pregnancy in Music Video

He continued, "My wife, honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. And when they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, 'We did it, it's good, he's ok,' I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now."



And not only has Noah made a full recovery, but he—along with his siblings—are well on their way to following their dad's footsteps.

"My kids are so into music," Michael exclusively told E! News in December 2021. And I've never pushed them, but they all take piano lessons. My son co-wrote a song that's on my new record."

The award-winning singer continued to gush over Noah, who even helped write the chorus for one of his songs, adding, "He's eight years old and he is just a very musical kid. They're all very musical kids."