Adele and Rich Paul Get Cozy During NBA All-Star Game Date Night

Adele accompanied her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, to the NBA All-Star Game, which included one of his top clients, LeBron James. See the photos from their date night out.

By Corinne Heller Feb 21, 2022 9:07 PMTags
SportsCouplesAdele
Watch: Adele Wants to Have a BABY With Rich Paul Next Year?!

Hello, lovebirds!

Adele looked more smitten than ever with boyfriend and sports agent Rich Paul at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb. 20.

The two, who have been dating since last summer, were photographed looking cozy while sitting together courtside at event, which took place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Rich was in attendance to support friend and client LeBron James, whose team narrowly beat Kevin Durant's team with a score of 163-160.

Adele, who has occasionally accompanied Rich to NBA games, wore an Alaïa leopard-print coat on their sporty date night. The event took place almost two weeks after the singer sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring at the 2022 Brit Awards in London. She later acted coy when asked about it on The Graham Norton Show, adding about the sparkler, "Lovely though, innit?" But, with, that being said, that ring was MIA at the NBA All-Star Game.

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who announced their engagement in January, were also in the arena. The rocker, who took part in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity game the day before, appeared onstage at his hometown arena to make introductions before the start of the All-Star game, giving a shout-out to "all the hard workers in this town who keep the hearts pumping."

photos
Adele Through the Years

Other celebrity attendees of the NBA All-Star Game included Mary J. Blige—who also sat beside Adele, Dave ChappelleGuy Fieri, Bill Murray, retired NBA legend Michael Jordan and late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant. Macy Gray performed the National Anthem at the event.

See photos of Adele, Rich Paul and other celebs at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Adele & Rich Paul

The singer gets cozy with her boyfriend, LeBron James' agent.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Adele & Rich Paul

The singer is all smiles!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mary J. Blige & Adele

The ladies pose for a pic.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly

The rocker, who grew up in Cleveland, appears onstage at the event at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to make introductions before the game.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Bill Murray

The actor enjoys the game.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Macy Gray

The singer performs the National Anthem.

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple looks smitten.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Dennis Rodman & Michael Jordan

The two athletes catch up.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Michael Jordan & LeBron James

The two NBA legends come face-to-face.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Michael Jordan & Vanessa Bryant

The NBA icon embraces late fellow basketball legend Kobe Bryant's wife onstage.

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images
Michael Jordan & Vanessa Bryant

The two appear onstage

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Spike Lee

The director speaks to the crowd.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Dave Chappelle & Guy Fieri

The two share a bomb-dot-com moment.

Trending Stories

1

AGT Contestant Jane Marczewski Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

2

Britney Spears Reportedly Inks $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Memoir

3

Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Marries Chris Long

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

AGT Contestant Jane Marczewski Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

2

Britney Spears Reportedly Inks $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Memoir

3

Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Marries Chris Long

4

Everything We Know About Michael Jackson's Youngest Son, Bigi

5

Meet the 2 Other Love Is Blind Couples Who Got Engaged