Adele and Rich Paul Get Cozy During NBA All-Star Game Date Night

Adele Wants to Have a BABY With Rich Paul Next Year?!

Adele looked more smitten than ever with boyfriend and sports agent Rich Paul at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb. 20.

The two, who have been dating since last summer, were photographed looking cozy while sitting together courtside at event, which took place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Rich was in attendance to support friend and client LeBron James, whose team narrowly beat Kevin Durant's team with a score of 163-160.

Adele, who has occasionally accompanied Rich to NBA games, wore an Alaïa leopard-print coat on their sporty date night. The event took place almost two weeks after the singer sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring at the 2022 Brit Awards in London. She later acted coy when asked about it on The Graham Norton Show, adding about the sparkler, "Lovely though, innit?" But, with, that being said, that ring was MIA at the NBA All-Star Game.

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who announced their engagement in January, were also in the arena. The rocker, who took part in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity game the day before, appeared onstage at his hometown arena to make introductions before the start of the All-Star game, giving a shout-out to "all the hard workers in this town who keep the hearts pumping."