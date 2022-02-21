Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett Opens Up About Autism Diagnosis

Watch : Reality Steve Apologizes to Demi Burnett About "Graphic Sex Dream" Call

Demi Burnett is asking fans to be open minded.

The 27-year-old, who appeared on Colton Underwood's 23rd season The Bachelor in 2019 and two seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, recently revealed she's been diagnosed as autistic.

"I did a psychological evaluation and I'm autistic, she shared on Instagram Feb. 20. "There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting."

"All I want is to have a better quality of life," she continued, "I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren't alone. It can get better!"

She added, "And most importantly it isn't your fault."

In addition to a photo of herself, alongside her message, Burnett also shared a series of memes that, as she explained, could be seen as helpful for those with a connection to autism.