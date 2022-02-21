Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett Opens Up About Autism Diagnosis

Demi Burnett is asking fans to be open minded.
The 27-year-old, who appeared on Colton Underwood's 23rd season The Bachelor in 2019 and two seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, recently revealed she's been diagnosed as autistic.
"I did a psychological evaluation and I'm autistic, she shared on Instagram Feb. 20. "There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting."
"All I want is to have a better quality of life," she continued, "I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren't alone. It can get better!"
She added, "And most importantly it isn't your fault."
In addition to a photo of herself, alongside her message, Burnett also shared a series of memes that, as she explained, could be seen as helpful for those with a connection to autism.
According to the American Autism Association, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that causes issues with communication, social, verbal, and motor skills. Among the sign and symptoms are difficulty communicating needs or desires, lack of apparent social and emotion reciprocity, trouble understanding feelings or talking about them, preferring not to be touched, restricted, repetitive and stereotyped patterns of behavior and being distressed by a change in routine.
Almost immediately after her upload, support for the Bachelor Nation star began pouring in on social media. Onyeka Ehie, who appeared alongside Burnett on The Bachelor, commented that she was proud of her friend for "always being so brave and strong," adding that she is a "real ass person and that's why I love you."
Calling Burnett "my girl," season 23 alum Tracy Shapoff also took to Instagram, writing, "proud of you for always being so open, candid and authentic," with a purple heart emoji.
Burnett's Season 7 Bachelor in Paradise co-star Maurissa Gunn, echoed the praise, commenting, "I love you so much. I'm so proud of you. You're the most amazing person ever."
Just last month, Burnett opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles, sharing a deeply personal glimpse into the challenges she's recently faced.
"This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I'm so embarrassed but imma be real. My ego is livid," Demi began her candid post on Jan. 1. "Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I'm not doing anything to envy I'm not 'happy' I'm not social."
In her New Year's Day post, she also shared that she's been "constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out."
"Countless hours blaming myself for everything that's caused pain," she continued her message. "I haven't had a sip of alcohol in 5 months. I'm talking to a psychiatrist on Monday. I'm having an emotional breakdown every few hours. I'm feeling pretty s--t/overwhelmed most of the time."
The Texas native, who was previously engaged to Kristian Haggerty, also explained that despite people telling her to "get out more," she finds solace in being by herself.
She added, "This version of me (the one who stays in and avoids people) is who I have suppressed my entire life. I find comfort in exploring my head so much that it's my preference to be alone. I can only ever truly be myself when I am alone. No more camouflage."