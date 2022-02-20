Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Daughter Sterling's 1st Birthday and Shares Adorable Pics

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Score 1 for Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who is now officially a toddler.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews celebrated their first child's first birthday on Sunday, Feb. 20.

"My [red heart emoji] turns 1 today!" the NFL star wrote on Instagram. "Daddy loves you!"

Patrick, 26, shared several adorable pics of the now-toddler, including one showing her sitting on a carpet in a onesie that reads, "My daddy plays football better than your daddy." Another pic shows the proud dad sitting in a pool with his baby girl.

Britney, 26, shared her own Instagram tribute to Sterling, including a video montage of the child set to Martina McBride's "In My Daughter's Eyes."

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it," she wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld"