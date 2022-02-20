Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Daughter Sterling's 1st Birthday and Shares Adorable Pics

Score 1 for Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who is now officially a toddler.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews celebrated their first child's first birthday on Sunday, Feb. 20.
"My [red heart emoji] turns 1 today!" the NFL star wrote on Instagram. "Daddy loves you!"
Patrick, 26, shared several adorable pics of the now-toddler, including one showing her sitting on a carpet in a onesie that reads, "My daddy plays football better than your daddy." Another pic shows the proud dad sitting in a pool with his baby girl.
Britney, 26, shared her own Instagram tribute to Sterling, including a video montage of the child set to Martina McBride's "In My Daughter's Eyes."
"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it," she wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld"
Earlier this month, at the 2022 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl—the NFL's All-Star Game, Patrick talked about raising Sterling. "She's at that stage now where she's almost walking, she has a personality," he told ESPN during its broadcast. "She knows how to say, 'No,' a lot. So I'll have to get used to that."
See adorable pics of Sterling over the past year: