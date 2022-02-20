Justin Bieber Postpones Concert After COVID-19 Affects "Tour Family"

Putting the health and safety of his fans and crew first? For Justin Bieber, that's a "No Brainer."
On Sunday, Feb. 20, two days after starting his Justice World Tour, the "Love Yourself" singer's team issued a statement on Instagram announcing that his Las Vegas concert has been postponed due to "positive COVID results within the Justice tour family."
As a result of the diagnoses, the show—which was originally scheduled for Feb. 20—has been pushed back to Jun. 28.
"Justin is of course hugely disappointed," the statement continued, "but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."
The 27-year-old singer is scheduled to visit multiple countries throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia during his year-long world tour.
Bieber kick-started his tour in San Diego, Calif. on Feb. 18. It is the singer's first tour in five years since his Purpose World Tour, which he ended early in 2017. At the time, a source told E! News that the singer was "burned out" from touring.
His team's latest statement concluded, "The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible." It also confirmed that tickets for the original show will be honored and that refunds are available.
"Last night was an absolute dream to @justinbieber and the whole team," the post's caption read. "In these unprecedented times, we have to go through the motions and ensure that the safety of our crew is at the upmost importance. With this being said, Sunday, February 20 #JusticeTourLasVegas is being rescheduled to Tuesday, June 28th."
Fans that did get to see Bieber's return to the stage in San Diego, however, were blown away by his performance.
"The concert was spectacular, so much energy and excitement for it being his tour in quite some time. He looked like he was having a good time and enjoying the energy the fans gave out," Humberto Cuevas, who attended the concert, told E! News. "He did injure his hip and was limping on some parts of the concert but he still managed to dance and put on an amazing show."
—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj