Justin Bieber Postpones Concert After COVID-19 Affects "Tour Family"

Putting the health and safety of his fans and crew first? For Justin Bieber, that's a "No Brainer."

On Sunday, Feb. 20, two days after starting his Justice World Tour, the "Love Yourself" singer's team issued a statement on Instagram announcing that his Las Vegas concert has been postponed due to "positive COVID results within the Justice tour family."

As a result of the diagnoses, the show—which was originally scheduled for Feb. 20—has been pushed back to Jun. 28.

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed," the statement continued, "but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

The 27-year-old singer is scheduled to visit multiple countries throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia during his year-long world tour.

Bieber kick-started his tour in San Diego, Calif. on Feb. 18. It is the singer's first tour in five years since his Purpose World Tour, which he ended early in 2017. At the time, a source told E! News that the singer was "burned out" from touring.