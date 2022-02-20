Celebrating Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments on Her 19th Birthday

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

There's nothing sour about Olivia Rodrigo's style.

Ever since she burst onto the scene, all eyes have been on the star. The California native got her start with lead roles on the Disney shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and then exploded with her debut single "Drivers License" in 2021, which broke a number of records and became one of the best-selling songs of the year.

The reigning queen of Gen-Z, the singer/songwriter has made her mark with her edgy lyrics and an effortlessly cool style. From walking the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a black lace Saint Laurent to visiting the White House in a chic Chanel suit, Olivia has been crushing the fashion game for years.

And she's just getting started, Olivia celebrated her 19th birthday on Feb 20. and is expected to walk the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where she is nominated in seven categories including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Sour, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Drivers License."