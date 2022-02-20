Celebrating Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments on Her 19th Birthday

In honor of Olivia Rodrigo’s 19th birthday, we’re looking back at the moments she really crushed the fashion game.

By Ashley Joy Parker Feb 20, 2022
FashionRed CarpetTop PhotosOlivia Rodrigo
There's nothing sour about Olivia Rodrigo's style.

Ever since she burst onto the scene, all eyes have been on the star. The California native got her start with lead roles on the Disney shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and then exploded with her debut single "Drivers License" in 2021, which broke a number of records and became one of the best-selling songs of the year.

The reigning queen of Gen-Z, the singer/songwriter has made her mark with her edgy lyrics and an effortlessly cool style. From walking the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a black lace Saint Laurent to visiting the White House in a chic Chanel suit, Olivia has been crushing the fashion game for years.

And she's just getting started, Olivia celebrated her 19th birthday on Feb 20. and is expected to walk the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where she is nominated in seven categories including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Sour, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Drivers License."

photos
Olivia Rodrigo Through the Years

Keep scrolling to see Olivia's best style moments. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
February 2022: The BRIT Awards

In addition to walking away a winner, the singer walked the red carpet in a metallic Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2022 Couture dress.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
December 2021: Variety Hitmakers Brunch

For the star-studded event, Olivia rocked a Calvin Luo Spring 2022 black sheer mini-dress featuring a green bow paired with black platform Mary-Janes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
November 2021: American Music Awards

Making her AMAs debut, Olivia wowed in a sequined lilac halter gown designed by David Koma, complete with a feathered bottom. As her dress was slightly see-through, the singer wore high-waisted briefs underneath and silver heels. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
September 2021: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Olivia attended the museum's opening wearing a sultry custom black strapless, slit detail dress from the Saint Laurent Spring 2020 collection.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
September 2021: Met Gala

Olivia slayed the red carpet in a black lace jumpsuit with feather details by Saint Laurent, styled with dramatic diamond dangle earrings and Saint Laurent platforms.

Rob Kim/FilmMagic
September 2021: MTV Video Music Awards

Before performing at the VMAs, Olivia walked the red carpet in an orange strapless Versace Spring 2001 Couture gown with a contrasting fuchsia tulle panel draped over it.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify
July 2021: Happier Than Ever: The Destination Celebration

Olivia Rodrigo supported her pal Billie Eilish at the event wearing a cool custom two-piece look from Gonzo.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
July 2021: The White House

As she with met President Joe Biden, Olivia wore a Chanel Spring 1995 multi-colored pink tweed skirt which was accessorized with Justine Cenquet earrings, a black Amina Muaddi bag and white Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
May 2021: The BRIT Awards

Olivia popped in a bright yellow Dior Pre-Fall 2021 tulle bustier gown accessorized with a black belt, Dior heels and Shaun Leane jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
November 2019: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Premiere

Olivia had a modern-day princess moment, pairing a white tee by Rebecca Minkoff with a black beaded ballgown skirt.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
August 2019: Disney+ Showcase and Presentation

Olivia looked perfectly polished in white turtleneck, burgundy pants and metallic sandals as she took part in the event Disney's D23 EXPO.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
October 2018: Chinese American Film Festival Opening Ceremony and Golden Angel Awards Ceremony

Olivia brought the glitz and glam to the red carpet, wearing a L.B.D. featuring a sheer neckline and long sleeves, styled with strappy sandals and red lip.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
June 2018: Incredibles 2 Premiere

For the animated premiere, the "good 4 u" singer wore a black and white polka dot spaghetti strap camisole paired with green tailored trousers. She completed the look with chunky platforms sandals.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
June 2018: Radio Disney Music Awards

Olivia shined in a sequined top and pink pants paired with neutral-colored platform sandals

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
December 2017: The Actors Fund's Looking Ahead Awards

Olivia looked sweet a blush pink cocktail dress featuring a ruffled neckline, paired with nude strappy sandals.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock
November 2017: Coco Premiere

Olivia stunned in a red flutter sleeve dress with a ruffle hem, styled with red lace up pumps. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
October 2017: Thor: Ragnarok Premiere

Olivia looked lovely in a frilly black dress with lace panels and gem details.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
May 2017: Everything, Everything Screening

Olivia had fun mixing prints for the film screening.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
May 2017: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Premiere

For the Disney premiere, Olivia wore a romantic lace midi-dress from Topshop paired with metallic heels.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
April 2017: Radio Disney Music Awards

Looking fun and fresh, Olivia arrived wearing a red-and-white striped ruffled jumpsuit with red and blue heels.

David Buchan/Shutterstock
June 2016: Finding Dory Premiere

Olivia looked adorable paring a floral-embroidered skirt from SheIn with a black top.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
May 2016: Alice Through The Looking Glass Premiere

Olivia understood the assignment, arriving to the premiere in a flirty floral minidress from Urabn Outfitter's Alice Through The Looking Glass collection, paired with strappy blue heels.

