Minka Kelly Recalls Not Feeling "Comfortable" with Euphoria Nude Scene

Minka Kelly's very first day on the set of Euphoria wasn't exactly a euphoric experience.
The Friday Night Lights actress, 41, recalled in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that, on her first day, she asked the hit HBO series' creator Sam Levinson to alter a nude scene because she did not feel "comfortable" with it.
The scene, featured in second episode of season two, sees Kelly's character Samantha ask Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, to help her unzip her dress.
Kelly shared that the encounter was depicted differently in an earlier version of the script, adding that "[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground" instead.
The Parenthood actress wasn't on board with the direction the scene was heading, telling the outlet, "That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn't feel comfortable standing there naked."
So, the actress offered Levinson a compromise. "I said, ‘I'd love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on,'" she said. "He was like, ‘Okay!' He didn't even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted."
Levinson and HBO had no immediate comment about Kelly's remarks when reached by E! News.
The actress' comments come after her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney recently told The Independent that while filming the show, she encountered scenes that asked for nudity that she believed weren't necessary, and spoke up about it.
"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don't really think that's necessary here.'" She said. "He was like, ‘OK, we don't need it.'"
Sweeney added, "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."