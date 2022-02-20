Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Mourned at Memorial Service

Watch : Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Revealed

Three weeks after the tragic death of Cheslie Kryst, hundreds gathered at a church in North Carolina to celebrate the life of the former Miss USA.

Attended by family, friends and fans, the public service, held at Elevation Church in Blakeney, N.C. on Friday, Feb. 18, included emotional speeches by those who knew her best.

"Cheslie throughout her life sowed many seeds through her work, her philanthropy, her advocacy, and most importantly, her genuine care for others," Chelsie's mother April Simpkins said, per the Charlotte Observer. "I know those seeds will continue to bear fruit for many years."

She continued, "I'm going to miss all of her and the living example of a pure heart. I'm going to miss that the most."

Edward Watson, a man who the aspiring lawyer helped free from prison in 2020, also attended the service and reflected on Cheslie's compassion for others, according to the Observer.