Bella Hadid and Jacob Elordi Rock Chic Styles at Burberry Event

Bringing the style.
Bella Hadid and Jacob Elordi hit up an immersive experience event for Burberry in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Feb.18, to celebrate the takeover of the British brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection.
Bella, 25, arrived wearing an asymmetrical twist on the classic Burberry trench coat, teamed with matching khaki leggings and cut-out semi-sheer bodysuit. She accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps and camel-colored leather shoulder-bag.
Jacob, 24, who recently sparked dating rumors with Lori Loughlin daughter's Olivia Jade, looked dapper wearing a brown sweater over a shirt and tie, along with black dress pants and crossbody bag.
The star-studded soireé was hosted on the penthouse terrace of Burberry's Rodeo Drive store and included an intimate cocktail party and dinner. The immersive experience was based on Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci's presentation "Animal Instinct," according to the brand. Other guests included Lori Harvey, model Camila Morrone, YouTuber Devon Lee Carlson, actor Travis Bennett, designer Sami Miro and DJ Zack Bia.
The west coast party comes hot on the heels of New York Fashion Week, where Bella walked the runway for this season's biggest designer's including Proenza Schouler, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors.
While she may seem picture perfect, the supermodel has been candid about sharing her struggles with mental and physical health including Lyme disease, anxiety and depression. In November, Bella shared a tearful selfie while reflecting on "breakdowns and burnouts," to better communicate to her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her doctor how she was feeling.
"I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo," she explained to WSJ Magazine. "It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling. I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn't know why. That was over the past three years."
Bella said she knew that by opening up she could help others and remind them that life isn't always the highlight reel that they see on Instagram.
"[When I posted them] it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way," she told the publication. "Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point I wasn't able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it."