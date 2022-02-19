Rihanna Shows Off Her Team Spirit With Latest Maternity Look

Watch : Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

Rihanna really knocked it out of the park with her latest maternity look.

The Savage X Fenty founder and singer, 33, showed off her team spirit by sporting a New York Mets T-shirt over her growing baby bump while stepping out for dinner in New York City on Feb. 18.

She was accompanied on her exciting night out by her brother Rorrey Fenty and partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she is expecting her first child.

Always staying ahead of the latest fashion trends, Rihanna spruced up her casual baseball tee with an orange bomber jacket, jeans covered in gemstones and a pair of strappy black heels.

Meanwhile, A$AP, 33, kept up with the couple's recent trend of wearing matching outfits by donning an all-white puffer jacket and jeans ensemble that was similarly covered in gemstones. The rapper completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Rihanna and A$AP's night on the town comes weeks after the pair first announced that they were expecting in late January.