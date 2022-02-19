Rihanna Shows Off Her Team Spirit With Latest Maternity Look

Rihanna really knocked it out of the park with her latest maternity look.
The Savage X Fenty founder and singer, 33, showed off her team spirit by sporting a New York Mets T-shirt over her growing baby bump while stepping out for dinner in New York City on Feb. 18.
She was accompanied on her exciting night out by her brother Rorrey Fenty and partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she is expecting her first child.
Always staying ahead of the latest fashion trends, Rihanna spruced up her casual baseball tee with an orange bomber jacket, jeans covered in gemstones and a pair of strappy black heels.
Meanwhile, A$AP, 33, kept up with the couple's recent trend of wearing matching outfits by donning an all-white puffer jacket and jeans ensemble that was similarly covered in gemstones. The rapper completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.
Rihanna and A$AP's night on the town comes weeks after the pair first announced that they were expecting in late January.
Since then, Rihanna has shown off her flawless maternity style at multiple events, including when she took to the red carpet at a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands party in Los Angeles earlier this month.
At the bash, Rihanna revealed just how was "hard" it was to keep her pregnancy a secret.
"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," the singer told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts."
She continued, "But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."
Rihanna shared that she was similarly shocked when she first learned that she was pregnant.
"When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, 'This is not for real, right?'" she said. "And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you...want to see that it's going to see its way through."
The singer added, "And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone."
Celebrate Rihanna's maternity style by taking a look back of some of her one-of-a-kind looks below.