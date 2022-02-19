John Travolta's Daughter Ella Calls Her Dad Her 'Best Friend' and "Role Model" On His 68th Birthday

#DaddyDaughterGoals
As John Travolta celebrated his 68th birthday, his daughter Ella Travolta posted a heartwarming tribute to the veteran actor.
"Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness," the 21-year-old actress wrote on Feb. 18. "I love you with all my heart, Daddy."
Along with the message, Ella included an adorable throwback photo of herself as a young kid sitting on her dad's lap while on the grass. John later thanked everyone for the birthday wishes in a brief video posted on his own Instagram account.
"Before the night is over, I just want to just — oh gosh, okay — I just wanted to thank you for loving me and caring and wishing me a happy birthday," the actor said. "I really appreciate it."
Ella's sweet sentiment echoed the message she posted back in October for National Father-Daughter Day, in which she referred to the Pulp Fiction star as her "hero" and "best friend."
Ella is the eldest daughter of John and his late wife Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer in July 2020. The couple also share sons Ben, 11, and Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16.
The daddy-daughter duo regularly showcase their close bond on social media. Last month, Ella took to Instagram to announce that she had released her first-ever single, "Dizzy." In the minute-long video, Ella is seen playing the piano and singing before she receives a little help from none other than her very own musical dad.
The Grease alum joined Ella on the clip's final verse, turning to look her in the eye as he sings the line, "Dizzy when you're with me, but it's okay. Love you anyway." Ella then places a kiss on her dad's cheek, which the proud father quickly returns.
The online duet wasn't isn't the first time the Golden Globe winner worked with his daughter. The two starred together in a 2021 Super Bowl ad for Scotts Miracle-Gro where they hilariously hand-jived to Surface's hit "Sunday Best."
Of the experience, John told People in April, "It was magical, there's no one else in the world I'd rather dance with than my daughter Ella."