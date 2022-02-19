Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Channel Barbie and Ken for Her 18th Birthday

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's son, celebrated her 18th birthday by dressing up as Barbie and Ken.

Whooooooa...Millie Bobby Brown is officially an adult.

The British actress, who rose to fame as a child star playing Eleven on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, turned 18 on Saturday, Feb. 19. Millie celebrated the milestone with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son, and friends the night before in London, hitting up the Cirque Le Soir nightclub and the Windmill club, Mail Online reported.

On Saturday, both Millie and Jake posted an Instagram selfie of themselves showcasing coordinated styles inspired by Barbie. Jake sported bleached blonde hair—lightened from his dirty blonde locks—and the brunette actress wore a long wig of the same light color. Millie wore a colorful, corset-style floral Annie's Ibiza dress while he rocked a brown and white floral collared shirt.

"Happy birthday barbie ily <3," Jake captioned his post.

Millie commented, "Endless love."

She captioned her identical post, "Hey ken!"

Jake commented, "Ur rly pretty."

The actress' Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp wrote, "Birthday girl," with two clapping emojis. Fellow cast member Matthew Modine wrote, "Say what!?" Paris Hilton commented, "Loves it."

Mille and Jake began dating early last year and were photographed together in public for the first time last June, walking and holding hands in New York City.

See Millie and Jake's cutest photos together:

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

