Megan Fox Supports Machine Gun Kelly at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Machine Gun Kelly got his game on at the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, with Megan Fox in-house! Get details on their night out.

By Corinne Heller Feb 19, 2022 4:56 PMTags
SportsMegan FoxCouplesMachine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox watched her twin flame get his game on Friday night.

On Feb. 18, at the start of the NBA All-Star Weekend, the 35-year-old actress supported fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as he played in the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio—his hometown. Before the teams took the court, Megan gave MGK a sizzling kiss.

The 31-year-old musician got in a few layups but did not manage to score any points for Team Walton, which was also made up of the likes of singer Jimmie AllenThe Bachelor alum Matt James, Quavo and Peloton cycling instructor Alex Toussaint—who was deemed game MVP. Their group beat Team Nique—whose members included Jack HarlowKane Brown, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Tiffany Haddishwith a score of 65–51 to kick off NBA All-Star Weekend.

Megan dressed casually to the game, wearing a brown and white flannel over a brown tank top and black pants, plus a couple of necklaces.

In addition to Megan, Matt's girlfriend and former Bachelor contestant Rachel Kirkconnell also watched the game from the stands.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Megan and MGK, who announced their engagement in January, have been traveling together in recent weeks. Several days ago, they returned from a trip to Berlin, Germany, where he promoted his film Taurus at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival.

NBA

Earlier this month, the couple spent time in Las Vegas. Megan accompanied MGK to the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, where the musician performed at the halftime show.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The pair also visited several of the city's attractions, such as the observation deck at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

