Free People Presidents’ Day Sale: Save Up to 75% On These 5 Must-Have Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Presidents' Day Weekend is here, which means there are a lot of great sales to shop. If you're a Free People shopper, you're in luck because they put five of their most sought-after items on sale for just $50, which is quite the steal. With original prices ranging from $78 to $198, that means you can save up to 75%, depending on what you buy.
In addition to the sale, there's a gift with purchase if you spend $50+ on beauty and wellness items. You'll receive a free 11-piece gift set (valued at $108). If you're looking for new cardigans or if you're in need of a denim refresh, today is the perfect time to get your shop on. You don't want to miss these Free People deals.
Free People School Boy Cashmere Cardi
A cashmere cardigan for just $50 is practically unheard of! This is an unbelievable deal on a truly luxurious item. It has an oversized fit and versatile styling possibilities since you can wear it open, buttoned all the way, or partially buttoned. This cashmere cardigan comes in eight different colors. At this 75% discount, you might as well add multiple sweaters to your cart.
Free People Say Anything Cardi
This is not your standard cardigan. This has an oversized collar, which brings a unusual polish to the piece. It has a pocket at the chest and beautiful contrast knit detailing. Aside from this yellow, it also comes in light blue and a very unique shade of greyish green.
One Free People shopper raved, "Easily My fave sweater purchased this winter. It is perfect w/just about anything." Meanwhile, another gushed, "This Cardin is sooo comfortable, soft and super flattering. I love the high cut in the sides. It's extremely flattering and perfect for layering. MORE COLORS PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE."
Free People Swim Too Deep Cardi
You just found your new go-to sweater. You can wear this is a top during colder months or as a light jacket in the spring or during a chilly summer night. The Free People Swim Too Deep Cardi has a slouchy silhouette and side pockets, which is always an appreciated feature. This cardigan is on sale in 11 different colors.
A Free People shopper said, "I need this in every color I got it in peacock but I wish I would of gotten all of them! I love this sweater.. it's my go to everyday sweater.. I wear it to work with a hoodie under and I'm comfy and cozy." Hopefully, this customer knows about this Presidents' Day Deal because this is the perfect time to get this in multiple colors.
Another fan of the sweater gushed, "Cardigan of your dreams. The cardigan of all cardigans! Substantial yet soft material, flattering cut. Runs very large so size down. Purchased in grey and immediately ordered strawberry roan as soon as it dropped. Very hard to take off; part of my body at this point."
Free People CRVY Straight Shooter Jeans
If you are plagued by the ever-dreaded waistband gap when you wear jeans, say goodbye to that forever and shop the Free People Free People CRVY collection. These jeans has a thoughtfully contoured waistband and a 12+-inch difference between the waistband and your hips. They also have those signature Free People "holds-you-in" pockets to emphasize that perfect fit. The Straight Shooter Jeans have an intentionally longer length, which pairs perfectly with a heeled boot or you can just cuff the legs.
These distressed jeans come in five different washes, so you might want to get more than one while they're just $50. There are many reasons Free People customers keep buying these. One shared, "Fit like a glove. As someone who can never find a pair of jeans without a waist gap, these fit AMAZING... I have a smaller waist and a larger butt and thighs, so I can never find a pair of jeans that fit right."
Another called these "the perfect straight jean," explaining, "These have absolutely no back gap! They are so cool and flattering. It fits my larger thighs and hips, but also fits perfectly in the waist. Thank you Free People!"
Free People Maggie Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These distressed jeans are the embodiment of cool girl chic. They are an It Girl wardrobe staple and they come in 19 different colors, ranging from your standard blue jeans to acid wash pink.
"I never leave reviews but had to with these- expected failure because of reviews. Don't! They're ADORABLE," a shopper shared. Another raved, "I'm absolutely obsessed with these jeans! I got the black ones and they were pretty much a perfect fit!"
A different shopper said, "Best…jeans… ever! I absolutely love these and want them in every color! I originally listen to the reviews and sized up which was a big mistake. I ended up having to reorder in my normal size."
