Oscars 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Oscars 2022: There's a Million Reasons to Love Lady Gaga's Look

A star has arrived. See Lady Gaga’s ethereal Oscars 2022 outfit.

We are speechless over Lady Gaga's look.

The House of Gucci actress wore a cream strapless gown to Elton John's Oscars 2022 party on Sunday, March 27. Gaga topped off her look with a diamond necklace, diamond earrings and a striking red lip.

Gaga is set to present an award at this year's ceremony. Although she is not nominated for an individual honor herself, her film House of Gucci is up for an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

This is her first time to the Oscars since 2019, when she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Shallow" in A Star Is Born. For the show, she wore a black Alexander McQueen gown and a Tiffany necklace worth an estimated $30 Million. The sparkling accessory featured "one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world," according to a press release obtained by E! News.

Her latest movie, House of Gucci takes viewers through the decadent and ruthless life of Patrizia Gucci (Gaga), as she attempts to control her husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Fashion

The star-studded cast also includes Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Salma Hayek in the role of Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci

Gaga admitted that while filming House of Gucci, her dedication to the craft consumed her both on and off set. In an interview for the Just for Variety podcast, Gaga shared that through her process of method acting, she "was always Patrizia."

The singer recalled, "I always spoke in my accent," adding that she was "still living" her life but as "her."

Gaga revealed that this intense and admiral process had dark implications as she brought the "darkness" of Patrizia's life home with her.  "I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming," she said in the interview. "I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me." 

The actress reflected on her choice to continually stay in character, saying, "I don't know why I'm like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

 Though Gaga is not among them, this year's Best Actress Oscar nominees are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.

It's clear Gaga remains dedicated to her craft and her couture. Scroll on to see some of her best looks of all time.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The A Star Is Born actress continues to look like a true Hollywood star off-screen.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This Barbie wants to party! Gaga arrived to the Met Gala in not one - but four different outfits. This pink one is screams HOT. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga sparkled in a sequin Celine dress at the 2019 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The "Shallow" performer arrived to the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon in a high-neck Louis Vuitton dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The triple threat was a showstopper in a white Dior Haute Couture gown at 2019 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Poker Face" singer made her Calvin Klein dress her own by pairing it with Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up boots at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

At the 2019 National Board of Review Gala, Lady Gaga stunned in a black Ralph Lauren black tuxedo gown.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globe winner was a vision in a powder blue Valentino gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At the Los Angeles premiere of A Star Is Born, the Grammy winner stunned in a metallic silver Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The "Telephone" singer proved that she is not afraid to take a fashion risk when she wore a dramatic Alexander McQueen dress at the London premiere of A Star Is Born.

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

The SAG Award winning actress made a statement in an oversized Marc Jacobs suit to speak the Elle's Women in Hollywood event in 2018.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The engaged star stunned in a velvet frock at the Star Is Born press conference at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori portfolio via Getty Images

The Lady Gaga Enigma performer shined in a white midi dress which she paired with black heels at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The New York native wowed in a feathered Valentino Couture frock at the 2018 Venice Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There was no doubt that the Mother Monster knows how to make an entrance when she arrived in a custom Armani Privé gown at the 2018 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The "Applesauce" songwriter had a true rock star moment on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Before taking the stage at the 2016 Victoria Secret Fashion Show, Lady Gaga stopped for photographers.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

The "Shallow" singer struck a pose in floor-length black gown at the 2016 British Fashion Awards.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The fashionista rocked a futuristic look on the red carpet inspired by the 2016 Met Gala's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga dazzled in a strapless white Brandon Maxwell dress at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The MTV Video Music Awards winner struck a pose in a backless nude gown at the 2016 Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The "Just Dance" performer showed off her artist side in a brightly colored ensemble at the 2016 Grammys.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The LGBTQ advocate looked like a true Hollywood starlet in a black off the shoulder gown at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga received lots of attention for her menswear-inspired look by Brandon Maxwell at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The American Horror Story actress brought old Hollywood glamour to the 2015 Emmys in a black one-shouldered Brandon Maxwell stunner.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Red hot! The 32-year-old performer rocked the 2015 British Fashion Awards in sequined Tom Ford dress with a dramatic thigh-high split.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Star Is Born actress made a statement on the red carpet by pairing a beautiful Azzedine Alaia gown with red leather gloves at the 2015 Oscars.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Talk about a show stopper! Lady Gaga graced the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in a kimono-style dress adorned with feathers in honor of that year's exhibition, "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The "Bad Romance" performer brought the drama in a cleavage-baring Brandon Maxwell frock before taking the stage with Tony Bennett at the 2015 Grammys.

