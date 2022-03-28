Lady Gaga Wows at the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

We are speechless over Lady Gaga's red carpet look.
The House of Gucci actress wore a cream strapless gown to the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. Gaga topped off her look with a diamond necklace, diamond earrings and a striking red lip.
Gaga is set to present an award at this year's ceremony. Although she is not nominated for an individual honor herself, her film House of Gucci is up for an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
This is her first time to the Oscars since 2019, when she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Shallow" in A Star Is Born. For the show, she wore a black Alexander McQueen gown and a Tiffany necklace worth an estimated $30 Million. The sparkling accessory featured "one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world," according to a press release obtained by E! News.
Her latest movie, House of Gucci takes viewers through the decadent and ruthless life of Patrizia Gucci (Gaga), as she attempts to control her husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.
The star-studded cast also includes Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Salma Hayek in the role of Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.
Gaga admitted that while filming House of Gucci, her dedication to the craft consumed her both on and off set. In an interview for the Just for Variety podcast, Gaga shared that through her process of method acting, she "was always Patrizia."
The singer recalled, "I always spoke in my accent," adding that she was "still living" her life but as "her."
Gaga revealed that this intense and admiral process had dark implications as she brought the "darkness" of Patrizia's life home with her. "I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming," she said in the interview. "I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me."
The actress reflected on her choice to continually stay in character, saying, "I don't know why I'm like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far."
Though Gaga is not among them, this year's Best Actress Oscar nominees are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.
It's clear Gaga remains dedicated to her craft and her couture. Scroll on to see some of her best looks of all time.