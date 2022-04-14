Glee's Darren Criss and Wife Mia Welcome First Baby

We're Gleeking out over this new Warbler!
Darren Criss and wife Mia welcomed their first child Bluesy Belle Criss on April 11. "M & D made some sweet music," Darren shared on April 14. "Out now."
The photo showed the couple at the hospital posing with their newborn, who was wrapped in a blanket with a pink bow hat.
The Glee alum first announced he and his wife were expecting on Instagram in October 2021, sharing a video of the music duo listening to their child's heartbeat from an ultrasound clip in a recording studio.
"We've been making music for years," Darren wrote in the caption. "But this time we made a BEAT."
After listening to the thumping of new life, they turned to the camera with a chuckle, exposing Mia's baby bump.
He continued, "The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."
The couple of about 12 years got married in February 2019 at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans where they tied the knot and rode off in style. Mia wore a sleeveless white wedding dress with a corset-like top while Darren dressed in a all-white suit with a white bowtie.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor first announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2018 after "seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together."
He continued in the caption, "I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."
Darren and Mia initially kept their relationship private, but he eventually shared their love story in a 2013 interview with Kiss 92.5.
Since then, he's publicly shared his love for the new momma. In fact, he dedicated his 2018 Emmys speech to Mia saying, "Oh my God, you guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life thus far... My darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life."