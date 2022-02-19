Paige DeSorbo Shares Amazon Date Night Looks Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber & Craig Conover

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you've been in a relationship forever, you're going on a first date, or if you're just looking for some fashion inspo, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has your back with some on-trend affordable picks from Amazon. The Bravolebrity, who's currently dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover, recently picked clothes, shoes, handbags, and hair accessories on an Amazon Live session.
She shared looks for chill dates, dressed up dates, and everything in between with some inspiration from fashionistas Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski and her Charleston visits with Craig. If you've always wanted to be styled by Paige, here's your chance... sort of.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
"I really feel like a slip dress is so versatile because there are so many ways you can wear it. I like this color a lot. I like this color a lot. You can dress it up or down. I like it under a blazer. It falls three inches below my knee, but there are adjustable straps so you can tailor it for how low you can really go. I love these slip dresses because you can wear them all year round. I see a lot of girls wearing them with sneakers and combat boots."
Paige also included this in her list of Amazon wedding guest looks, Lala Kent recommended it, and so did E! shopping editors. This dress has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
"I love an oversized blazer, honestly for anything." This also comes in black and white.
Paige previously recommended this blazer another time as well.
Anrabess Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress
"I love a turtleneck sweater if you want to look wholesome, be comfortable, and look nice without dressing up. A sweater dress is the perfect option. I love a sweater dress with a big collar like this. It's not super long, but I feel like it's so family appropriate. It's above the knee."
It comes in 17 additional colors and it was also recommended by JoJo Fletcher. This dress has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KunJoe Chain Belt for Women
"I have this gold belt with the sweater dress, which I absolutely love. A thin gold belt never goes out of style. You can pair it with jeans and a basic black shirt. I think that looks really good."
SheIn Women's Ruched High Waist PU Leather Asymmetrical Bodycon Short Mini Skirt
"This is definitely a going out skirt, I would say. I would wear a brown shoe with these or an ivory knee-high boot."
This skirt comes in seven colors.
Luvamia Women's Casual Long Sleeve Lapel Button Slim Work Office Blazer Jacket
Paige paired the leather skirt with this oversized blazer.
This blazer comes in 19 colors and it has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fisoew Women's Sleeveless V-Neck Vintage Sweater Knitted Vest
"I would wear this sweater vest over a white button-up." This comes in ten colors.
R.Vivimos Women's Velvet Long Sleeves Square Neckline Casual Vintage Crop Tops
"I love anything velvet. I would wear it with a black leather pant. They don't wear black a lot in Charleston, but I wouldn't want to change my style just because I'm in the south, so I would absolutely wear this on a date with Craig."
This top also comes in brown and burgundy.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
"These are a lighter color. These are more of a chill color. This is a jean color you'd pair neutrals with." She paired this with the beige oversized blazer. These have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Floerns Women's Velvet Elastic Waist Flare Leg Palazzo Long Pants
"This is not so green in person. It's more of a muted green. These are so comfortable. I feel like a lot of girls have been wearing these with sneakers. I think it's a cool Hailey Bieber kind of vibe. I would wear these with a black, basic turtleneck."
These come in 11 colors.
Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"This is a bodysuit. This my favorite brand. All of their bodysuits, turtlenecks, and shirts are just so soft. If you don't have this in every color, you're not doing yourself any favors."
This best-selling bodysuit has 19,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is one of Amazon's top-selling bodysuits and it's also a favorite pick from Kyle Richards' Amazon must-haves list and Lisa Barlow's Amazon roundup too.
MaxNova Women Fuzzy Sherpa Teddy Style Vintage Faux Fur Wool Bucket Hat
"These hats are very very in during the winter. This one is more of that teddy bear material, which has been super in. I am very into this hat. I've said that I'm not into these hats, but I love them and I take it back. People change."
These come in 11 colors.
SheIn Women's Asymmetrical Neck Long Sleeve Cut Out Bodycon Pencil Midi Dress
"I'm getting a Skims vibe from this. It's very cool. I'm so into this. I love a cut-out in a strange place. I like that it's longer. It's sophisticated chic. I really like this. I'm really into this."
Fahsyee Women's Leather Jackets
"I would throw on a leather jacket with the brown dress." This jacket comes in 10 colors and it's a great way to get in on the all-leather trend.
N.N.G Over the Knee Boots
"I would wear a black thigh high boot with the brown dress. I'm into this. I'm really into it."
These boots come in 24 colors and they have 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's @lisadnyc Faux Leather Long Trench Coat
"I just think trench coats are so cool. I wear them when I'm flying with sweats sets too. I think this looks good with the brown dress too. What an Instagrammable moment here. I'm very into this."
This trench coat also comes in grey.
Steve Madden Women's Viktory Fashion Boot
"I love these brown Steve Madden thigh high boots. I also have them in black. I love these so much. I would wear these with something ivory. I don't want you guys to not have them. They're just so pretty to look at."
These boots come in 11 colors.
Guberry Womens Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Velvet Bodycon Ruched Cocktail Party Dress
"You always need a little black dress. This is velvet, which is always a classic and you can always change up your shoes."
This dress also comes in blue, green, and burgundy.
Fashare Womens High Heels Bow Tie Back
"With the black velvet dress, I would wear these black pumps that have a black bow."
These come in 20 colors and they have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parthea Women's Bandana Vintage Party Corset Crop
"I feel like you'd need a strapless bra with this top. I love the tie top with the bow. I would do this with a black leather pant. I think this is so cute. I think this is the perfect top for a date night. It's like a bustier, but it's cute the tie bow. I love this top. Oh my god, I'm obsessed. I think this is so cute. I'm obsessed with this top."
This top also comes in blue and white.
Milumia Women's High Waisted Pleated Pants
"For these pants, I like the fit up top. I like the way they look and I like the way they feel. I would wear these with sneakers."
These also come in khaki and grey.
SheIn Women's Ruched One Shoulder Backless Bodycon Dress Sleeveless Midi Dresses
"This dress is cool. It's typically not my color, but I love this. I think this is a versatile wedding guest dress. You could wear this in the winter or the spring. I really love it. I love a one-shoulder look. I would size up in this."
This dress also comes in green and red.
Susupeng Women Mock Neck Long Sleeve Cut Out Open Front Crop Top
"This is so cute and it's like felt on the inside, so it's really comfortable. This would look really cool with a trouser pant. I just love a cut-out."
This top also comes in red, purple, burgundy, white, and brown.
Soda Women's Red Reno Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots
"I'm having a full cowboy moment lately and I just love them. I'm always looking on Instagram for different outfit inspo and Emily Ratajowski wore baggy boyfriend jeans with really cool cowboy boots and I've been searching for a pair of boots to re-create that outfit."
These boots come in 14 colors and they have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SheIn Women's Lapel Collar Double Breasted Blazer and Split High Waist Mini Skirt Set
"I like this set without a shirt under it. I love a set." This set comes in 11 colors.
Wecoe 4 Pack of Headbands
"I like wearing an all-black outfit and then throwing a preppy headband on with it. I think it looks cool. Also, headbands are just a lifesaver."
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
"This is my favorite favorite bag. These are my favorite bags. They come in a thousand colors. I have it in green, pink, ivory, and black. Get one in every color. They look expensive, but they're not and they really do last."
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk have been photographed with the JW PEI Gabbi bag.
Eternal It Girl Megan Fox has it in multiple colors and has been photographed with it in black, blue, and green. Reality fan favorites Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Kandi Burruss, and Ashley Iaconetti have that Gabbi bag too.
Normia Rita Handbags
"How cute is this bag? It's sophisticated. I feel like it looks rich. This would look great with an all-brown outfit. I feel like this just looks cool, like Hailey Bieber when she wears all brown."
"I would definitely wear this brown dress to my next date night. I think it's cool."
Frienda 10 Pairs Small Rectangle Sunglasses
"In this set, the black ones are my favorite. These are amazing. I like to experiment with different color sunglasses. I never buy expensive sunglasses."
If you're looking for more Amazon picks from Paige, here are some of her great roundups:
- Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Beauty Picks for the Girl on the Go
- Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Fashion Picks Prove That You Can Be Work-Appropriate and On-Trend
- Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Picks Are Perfect Gifts for the Hard to Shop for People on Your List
- Maximize Your Space With Paige DeSorbo's Functional Yet Fashionable Organization Tips
- Paige DeSorbo Found Chic Wedding Guest Outfits You Won't Believe Are from Amazon