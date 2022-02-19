General Hospital Actress Lindsey Pearlman Dead at 43 After Going Missing

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The search for Lindsey Pearlman has come to a tragic end.

Five days after she went missing, the Vicious actress was found dead in L.A. on Friday, Feb. 18, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells E! News. She was 43.

Details surrounding her passing, including cause of death, have not been released.

Per a missing persons alert previously issued by authorities, Lindsey was last seen on Feb. 13 around noon local time near the Thai Town neighborhood of L.A. Police said in the alert that she "failed to return home," causing concern from her family and friends after no one had heard from her since her last sighting.

Her body was found nearly four miles away from her last sighting, with police saying she was discovered off Hollywood Boulevard.

Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that the actress was "last pinged on Sunset blvd."

Savannah confirmed Lindsey's passing on Friday, writing on Twitter, "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late."