Why Kelly Clarkson Wants to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson is officially ready to "Breakaway" from her last name and make a fresh new start.
On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the "Stronger" singer and television host, 39, filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Brianne is the singer's middle name.
Kelly explained that she had a "desire" to change her name to one that "more fully reflects who I am," according to court documents obtained by NBC, per Today.
The singer's move to change her name comes one month after her "marital or domestic partnership status" officially ended with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she filed for divorce from in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. She's legally single.
In November 2020, Kelly was granted temporary primary custody of their two children: daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington, 5.
Since their split, Kelly has been open about her experience with heartbreak and slowly making her way back onto the dating scene again, although she jokingly told Andy Cohen in December that she'll be "single forever."
And potentially walking down the aisle once again? Well, that's off the table too. Speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow last March, Kelly shared that she "can't imagine" ever getting remarried and is enjoying her time "dating me" instead of someone new.
"I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me," Kelly said at the time. "I'm actually not looking for it."
