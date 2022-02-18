Why Kelly Clarkson Wants to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Petitions to Restore Maiden Name After Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is officially ready to "Breakaway" from her last name and make a fresh new start.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the "Stronger" singer and television host, 39, filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Brianne is the singer's middle name.

Kelly explained that she had a "desire" to change her name to one that "more fully reflects who I am," according to court documents obtained by NBC, per Today.

The singer's move to change her name comes one month after her "marital or domestic partnership status" officially ended with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she filed for divorce from in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. She's legally single.

In November 2020, Kelly was granted temporary primary custody of their two children: daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington, 5.