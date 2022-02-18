One Direction's Niall Horan Gets "Extremely Ill" on Plane Ride

Watch : Niall Horan Talks Going Solo on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Flight attendants on Niall Horan's flight were not only prepared for take-off.

The One Direction alum tweeted on Thursday, Feb. 17, that he felt sick on a recent British Airways flight. He also thanked the staff on the plane who were there when he was under the weather.

Niall wrote, "I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me."

It's unclear what exactly happened or where he was traveling, but his Instagram shows that he spent time earlier this week in the city of angels in a photo captioned "LA" that he posted Tuesday, Feb. 15.

E! News has reached out to his rep for an update on his health.

The English-Irish singer made his way across the pond to attend the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. He jokingly tweeted before the big game that he'd have to burn off some calories before splurging on stadium food while cheering on the Los Angeles Rams.