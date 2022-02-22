Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez Share Career Advice After Landing on Create & Cultivate 100 List

Lana Condor

It is always important to remember there is a lesson in every failure. I grow the most when I have to work through a tough time or "failure." I don't even like calling it "failure" because I genuinely believe that nothing is ever a "failure," it's simply a lesson and an opportunity to grow and do better. When things don't work out the way that I had hoped, of course it can be painful and of course I will grieve for whatever loss that I may feel and that is very healthy, but I refuse to let it rule me. I believe things will get better, no matter the pain in the moment. When I have things in my professional life that don't work out, I know it wasn't meant to be and another door will open if I believe in myself and keep working out. When things don't go the way I had hoped in my personal life, I look at the reason why and ask myself what I can do to heal.

Put your mental health first. Period. Then everything will begin to fall into place. You cannot perform to the best of your ability if you have not taken care of your mind. When I don't take care of my mental health, everything feels like it's falling apart. When I don't have strong boundaries, I feel aimless and helpless. And that's when doubt begins to creep in. That's when I make mistakes that hurt myself and others. You must value your heart and mind above all else. Believe that you are deserving of self-love and do everything in your power to show yourself that you are loved and valued.