Meet the 2 Other Love Is Blind Couples Who Got Engaged in the Pods

Watch : Sneak Peek: "Love Is Blind's" Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Reveal Their WILDEST DMs

So much love, so little time.

In season two of Netflix's Love Is Blind, 30 singles from Chicago entered the pods but only 12 left engaged—or so we were made to believe! As it turns out, four other participants made the ultimate commitment after their time in the pods: Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller, and Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont.

It's unclear why producers chose to highlight the other couples' romances but these four went on to detail their love stories on social media, so fans aren't totally left out of the loop.

Following the Feb. 11 premiere, Caitlin, a 31-year-old medical software salesperson, took to Instagram to share her experience from the show. "Watching the couples meet in the pods, fall in love and experience their first reveal transported me right back to that place," she wrote. "What you didn't see is that I also found love in the pods and left the show with a fiancé. @millerj5001 and I had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other's families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew."