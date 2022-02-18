Watch One of Bob Saget’s Final Roles As Bacon-Loving Chef in Music Video

Check out what's cooking.
In one of Bob Saget's final roles, the Full House alum puts on a chef's hat to cook bacon with music artists Desiigner, Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid in their music video, "Bakin," that dropped Friday, Feb. 18.
Desiigner opens the video asking Snoop Dogg over FaceTime, "You got a chef, man? I was thinking I need a chef, man. You got any chef?"
Snoop Dogg replies, "Get Bob on the job."
Bob, who passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 65, is seen tossing bacon from a pair of tongs as he cooks the strips over a stove. He turns to the camera and says, "What's Bakin?" before the chorus kicks in. Bob's sizzling appearance in the video offered a comedic ending to his legendary career.
The "Panda" artist reserved a little over a minute at the end of the video to honor Bob with behind the scenes footage. Bob jokes, "I'm just looking into a tiny little phone hole" while on FaceTime with Desiigner before the video shoot.
While he and crew joke and laugh with the artist on the phone, he continued, "I'm just here to have bacon."
As they prepare to film one of his scenes, he laughs along with the crew and explains which side is his good side. "You're the master chef," a crew member replies.
Aside from his role as a "master chef," one of Bob's last role was playing Lawrence in the film Killing Daniel, which also stars Mary Lynn Rajskub and Carly Chaikin.
After Bob's passing, his co-stars have spoken out about their great rapport with him on and off the screen. Full House co-star John Stamos shared an emotional speech at Bob Saget's memorial, published by The Los Angeles Times.
"He was my lifeline," Stamos said. "He loved hard and deep. (Cue Bob to make a joke out of 'hard and deep.') He would do that during tragedies and honestly, it would piss me off sometimes. That's how he got through the darkness, and sadly he had a lot of it in his life."
Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo recently reflected on her "wonderful" life with him on Today. In the interview that aired Jan. 20, Kelly said, "He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts."
Earlier this month, his family shared that he died of head trauma after accidentally hitting his head.