BaubleBar Presidents’ Day Deals: Save 80% On These 14 Styles Starting at $4 Before They Sell Out

Save an extra 50% on sale items to get an 80% discount at BaubleBar during their major Presidents' Day Sale.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you're looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you are looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has so many fun options. That's why it's the best place to shop for gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), especially right now because there's a major Presidents' Day Weekend Sale going on.

Use the promo code EXTRA50 to save an additional 50% on BaubleBar sale items, which means you can save 80% on rings, necklaces, earrings, hair accessories, sunglasses, and more. Here are some of the most sought-after items from the sale. Hurry up before they sell out!

BaubleBar Initial Hair Barrette

How darling is this initial hair barrette? This is also a great gift because who doesn't love something personal? These barrettes come in tortoise, black, and pink.

$28
$4
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace

This necklace is almost always sold out, so the fact that it's actually available to purchase and it's on sale make this an immediate "add to cart."

 

$68
$20
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

These rings are just the best. You're going to want one in every single color (there are 16 to choose from). They are a guaranteed compliment getter.

 

$44
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Robin Headband

You can never go wrong with pearls. This headband strikes that perfect balance between timeless and trendy. Plus, pearlcore is one of the latest celebrity trends

 

$42
$13
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet

This is one of BaubleBar's most iconic, bestselling pieces. It's a staple for all of your activities, from everyday errands to a special event. There are four colors to choose from in three different lengths.

$48
$14
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Alice Ring

These beautiful rings are a spherical version of the iconic BaubleBar Alidia Ring. You can go for one of the colorful options or you can go classic with the clear stone option.

$44
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Kaia Earrings

These tassel earrings are so classic BaubleBar. These also come in white and gold.

$48
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Cooper Sunglasses-Translucent Pink

If pink is your color, then top off your favorite pink ensemble with these translucent sunglasses.

$78
$29
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Jayna Earrings

These pastel pink, beaded earrings will freshen up any look.

$38
$11
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Blair Necklace

Get in on the pearlcore trend, just like your favorite celebs. This pearl initial necklace is unique, chic, and another perfect option for a thoughtful gift.

$48
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Jupiter Charm

Turn any necklace into a personalized piece by adding this initial charm to the chain. 

$25
$4
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Ishtar Pisa Bracelet

Make sure you always have good vibes in your orbit when you wear the BaubleBar Ishtar Pisa Bracelet. It has a hamsa bead with an evil eye design to give to keep the bad forces away.

 

$30
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Initial Disney Pisa Bracelet

This is the perfect bracelet for all Disney fans out there. Get your initial, a loved one's initial, or get a few bracelets to spell out a short word.

$28
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Chloe Necklace

Add a personal touch to your look with the BaubleBar Chloe Necklace. It has a pavé initial and a twisted gold chain.

$48
$12
BaubleBar

