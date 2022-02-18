Go Inside Kim Kardashian's "Calming" Home Featuring Artwork By North West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West TWINNING in Matching Pajamas

It's the little things that make Kim Kardashian's house a home.

The SKIMS founder, 41, took Vogue through a tour of her minimalist home in Calabasas, Calif., and shared some of her most meaningful possessions along the way, including a collection of artwork done by her eldest daughter North West.

"She's a really, really good artist and she loves to paint," Kim said, as she held up some of her 8-year-old daughter's creations including a painting of one of her beloved bearded dragons. "I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It's really been an amazing hobby of hers."

In addition to preserving North's art, Kim also crafts "the most epic baby books" for each of her four kids—North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—who she shares with ex Kanye "Ye" West.

As she relaxed in her sitting room, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showed off her serious scrapbooking skills by sharing a glimpse into North's baby book and its finer details, including photos, hospital information, baby shower memories, sonograms and more.