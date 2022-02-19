15 Lululemon Presidents' Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss

Save big on bestselling styles like the Align Cropped Tank Top, Define Jacket, Energy Bra and Surge Warm Half-Zip.

By Emily Spain Feb 19, 2022 4:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Lululemon Presidents’ Day Sale

What's better than a long weekend? Saving big at Lululemon!

The lifestyle brand's We Made Too Much section has tons of gems on sale that are too good to be true. From the beloved Align Tank and Energy Bra to the Define Jacket and Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight, you can score a brand-new outfit on every budget. 

To help inspire your new Lululemon haul, we scoured the women's and men's sections and rounded up 15 styles below that we think are instant 'add to cart' moments.

Align™ T-Shirt

This weightless and buttery soft t-shirt is great whether you're going to yoga or on a hike with friends.

$69-$74
$49-$59
Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Short

With a four-way stretch, you can jump, stretch, squat and run in comfort with these shorts. Plus, the high-rise waistline will accentuate your curves.

$29-$49
Lululemon

Energy Bra Medium Support

Made with B–D cups in mind, this bra will keep the girls in place during your sweat session. We love this neon floral print!

$52
$39
Lululemon

Define Jacket Luon

Stay cozy while you crush your mile time! The Define Jacket has thumbholes, front pockets and a body-skimming construction, so basically everything you could want in a jacket!

$118
$59-$89
Lululemon

Drysense Training Hoodie

Thanks to anti-stink technology, you won't have to rush home after your gym workout. Plus, this stylish hoodie has a locker loop for easy hanging!

$108-$118
$74
Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight Brushed Nulux

Looking for new leggings? Give the Base Pace tights a try! They have a cozy material on the inside to keep you warm on your early morning or late night runs. Plus, they have a continuous drawcord to cinch your waistline.

$98
$59-$79
Lululemon

Multi-Pocket Belt Bag

Go hands-free on your hike or market run with this belt bag! It has tons of pockets and an adjustable waistband that will allow you to wear it slung across your chest. 

$29
Lululemon

Rest Less Pullover

If you like running at night, this neon pullover is a must. We love it because it's a bit thicker than Lululemon's other long-sleeved styles, so it will keep you warm AF when the temperatures drop.

$88
$64
Lululemon

License to Train Linerless Short

Not only are these shorts stylish, but they're linerless to allow for greater movement and comfort.

$88
$49-$59
Lululemon

Navigation Loft Trapper Hat

Block out the wind or chill temperatures (or your haters) with this insulated hat that comes with adjustable ear warmers.

$68
$49
Lululemon

Surge Warm Half-Zip

When you need an extra layer, just throw on this half-zip that provides a four-way stretch and lightweight warmth.

$108
$59
Lululemon

Align™ Cropped Tank Top

Just when we thought the Align Cropped Tank couldn't get any better, it comes in the dreamiest evergreen hue.

$24-$49
Lululemon

The Fundamental T-Shirt

Get ready for spring with this pastel t-shirt! It's available in sizes XS-XXL and has added Lycra to keep its shape.

$29-$49
Lululemon

Cool Racerback Short Tank Top

How adorable is this print?! It's never too early to start prepping your spring wardrobe.

$48-$52
$24-$39
Lululemon

Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop

These cropped joggers will help you warm up in style and look fresh after you get done with your workout.

$98-$108
$59-$78
Lululemon

