15 Lululemon Presidents' Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

What's better than a long weekend? Saving big at Lululemon!

The lifestyle brand's We Made Too Much section has tons of gems on sale that are too good to be true. From the beloved Align Tank and Energy Bra to the Define Jacket and Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight, you can score a brand-new outfit on every budget.

To help inspire your new Lululemon haul, we scoured the women's and men's sections and rounded up 15 styles below that we think are instant 'add to cart' moments.