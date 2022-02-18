Lisa Barlow Storms Off Set After Slamming RHOSLC Producers in Season 2 Reunion Trailer

Utah may be cold, but the drama is heating up on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
The wild ride that is RHOSLC season two is coming to an end, but not before the ladies—sans Mary Cosby—get together to rehash everything that went down, from Jen Shah's arrest to Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment, at the three-part reunion.
Rest assured that they're not avoiding the elephant in the room—or rather, not in the room—either. As host Andy Cohen points out in the below sneak peek, "Mary chose not to join us tonight."
From there, the cast jumps into the drama surrounding Mary's church this season. Whitney Rose is particularly eager to go over what happened, yelling at Lisa to let her talk when she tries to interrupt.
Jen, meanwhile, is still extremely upset at her friends' reactions to her being accused of running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme (she has since plead not guilty). "What it feels like on my end is, 'Hey, Jen, we can treat you like s--t because you need all the friends you can get right now!'" she shouts.
Insisting she's "innocent until proven guilty," Jen also singles Whitney out, yelling, "You called my husband a sugar daddy and you put me and the work I've done down!"
Sharrieff Shah himself eventually joins the group, and Andy is determined to get answers about his wife's alleged crimes, asking him, "Did you ever question where the money came from?"
Then there's Meredith Marks, who's spent the season denying accusations that she was somehow involved in Jen's arrest, and who was also the subject of a hot mic rant courtesy of her longtime friend Lisa.
"It kind of seemed like some sort of a truth dump for you," Andy tells Lisa, who called Meredith a "f--king whore" among several other names during the rant. "Do you think she's a whore?"
Lisa says "no," at which point Meredith chimes in, "The venom and the hatred that the delivery came with was what resonated. I was sick."
From there, everyone else begins to confront Lisa, and by the time Jen calls her "a bitch," she's tearing up, shouting, "I just feel like everybody here wants to break me all the time!"
The sadness soon turns to rage, though. In her trailer away from the reunion stage, Lisa can be heard berating producers for including the hot mic moment.
"You guys knew what you were doing when you put that in there," she says. "Like, I was on a rant. I just think what you guys did just gave them all a reason to f--king say, 'That's who you are, that's who you are!'"
She then storms off, yelling, "I'm done!"
Watch it all go down in the above sneak peek.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season two finale airs this Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The three-part reunion kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 27.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)