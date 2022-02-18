Lisa Barlow Storms Off Set After Slamming RHOSLC Producers in Season 2 Reunion Trailer

Watch : Bravo FIRES "RHOSLC" Star Jennie Nguyen Over Offensive Posts

Utah may be cold, but the drama is heating up on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The wild ride that is RHOSLC season two is coming to an end, but not before the ladies—sans Mary Cosby—get together to rehash everything that went down, from Jen Shah's arrest to Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment, at the three-part reunion.

Rest assured that they're not avoiding the elephant in the room—or rather, not in the room—either. As host Andy Cohen points out in the below sneak peek, "Mary chose not to join us tonight."

From there, the cast jumps into the drama surrounding Mary's church this season. Whitney Rose is particularly eager to go over what happened, yelling at Lisa to let her talk when she tries to interrupt.

Jen, meanwhile, is still extremely upset at her friends' reactions to her being accused of running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme (she has since plead not guilty). "What it feels like on my end is, 'Hey, Jen, we can treat you like s--t because you need all the friends you can get right now!'" she shouts.